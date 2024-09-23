Deposed Bangladesh PM Hasina booked over death of garment worker, faces 194 cases since resignation

Dhaka: Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and 69 others were on Monday booked over the death of a garment worker during the quota reform protests in Dhaka’s Kafrul area on August 5.

Hasina, 76, who resigned and fled to India on August 5, is now facing 194 cases, including 173 for murders, 11 for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, six for attempted murder, and one for an attack on a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) procession, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

The victim’s wife filed the case against Hasina and others with the Court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saiful Islam.