Did 'The Simpsons' predict Kamala Harris as next US President? Here's what to know

The episode titled Bart to the Future, which aired in March 2000 showed Lisa Simpson become President of the United States while Bart was portrayed as a White House freeloader.

This episode went viral when Harris took her oath as Vice President, with many pointing out that Harris' attire at the event as rather akin to what Lisa wore in the animated series with a penchant for predicting future events.

The show has been right on the money in several instances over the years including Donald Trump becoming US President.

This time too, X users commented "The Simpsons are back at it again".

Another said, "simpsons writers do in fact have someone with a time machine".