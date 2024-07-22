Did 'The Simpsons' predict Kamala Harris as next US President? Here's what to know

Another day, another Simpsons' prediction seems to have come true.
US President Joe Biden dropped out of the reelection race and endorsed Kamala Harris, effectively making her the frontrunner for the Democratic party's pick against Republican candidate Donald Trump.
The news of Biden stepping down spurred memes, including one drawing a parallel to The Simpsons, which portrayed something similar.
The episode titled Bart to the Future, which aired in March 2000 showed Lisa Simpson become President of the United States while Bart was portrayed as a White House freeloader.
This episode went viral when Harris took her oath as Vice President, with many pointing out that Harris' attire at the event as rather akin to what Lisa wore in the animated series with a penchant for predicting future events.
The show has been right on the money in several instances over the years including Donald Trump becoming US President.
This time too, X users commented "The Simpsons are back at it again".
Another said, "simpsons writers do in fact have someone with a time machine".
Kamala, after being endorsed by Biden, said, "I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination."
Reacting to the news, Donald Trump, meanwhile said that Kamala would be an easier opponent to beat while slamming Biden's decision to opt out of the race. "So we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. Now we have to start all over again," he said on Truth Social.
Several Republicans have also asked Biden to resign as President noting that if he is not fit enough to contest reelection, he's not fit enough to lead as the President.
Published 22 July 2024, 06:47 IST