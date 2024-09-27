'Divorce partners': Two men in China get famous by documenting their 'single' lives after leaving wives

Shuo was not a very likable candidate as per the publication as he did not treat his wife right. On the other hand, Yi garnered sympathy during the show who left his job for his wife and moved to Shanghai to support her career.

As Yi's wife became popular, she began to perceive him as unmotivated, the publication said.

During the show, Yi and Shuo led 'single' life and that is when their bond got strengthened.

The duo started living in Shanghai and began documenting their life. The videos were posted on social media and became popular as the 'divorce duo'.

The videos included the duo exploring new restaurants, and travel.

Their relationship also sparked discussion online where people asked them about their platonic friendship. "Are you two sure you aren't actually together?", a user commented as per the report.

On September 8, the duo did live streaming where they invited Yi's wife, which attracted over 920,000 viewers.

Yi and his wife had straightforward conversation during the live streaming, and she said, "We did not flatter each other when we were together, so there’s no need to change that now that we are divorced."

Some viewers during the live streaming commented "family of three".

"Liu and Zhang make a great pair. It’s amazing how fate brought them together!" another commented.