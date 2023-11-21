Documentary marking 10 years of BTS debut to premiere on Disney Plus

The eight-episode series will have a staggered release on the streaming service, said the septet's management agency BigHit Music on global fan forum Weverse on Tuesday.

The documentary series featuring the 10 years of BTS and beyond, 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star', will be released on Disney Plus.

"In celebration of their 10th anniversary, the seven members, still moving forward, reflect on their past and tell genuine stories from their hearts. We ask for your interest and support for 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star'," BigHit Music said in the statement.