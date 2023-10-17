Documentary on Hamas massacre at Israel's Supernova music festival in the works

Emilio Schenker, SIPUR CEO, said they decided to go ahead with the project because they believe it is "imperative to do everything in our power to shine a light on the greatest evil committed against our people since the Holocaust."

"The Supernova Music Festival must be seen and understood in its entirety to truly understand the larger meaning of the unspeakable crimes against humanity that occurred there. The world must never forget," Schenker said.