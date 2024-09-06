Donald Trump appeals first court loss to E Jean Carroll

New York: A lawyer for Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court on Friday to overturn a $5 million jury verdict finding Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming the writer E Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her nearly three decades ago.

The Republican presidential nominee attended arguments before a three-judge panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan. All three judges were appointed to the bench by Democratic presidents.

Trump is appealing a May 2023 civil verdict stemming from his alleged mid-1990s encounter with Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan, and an October 2022 Truth Social post where he called Carroll's claim a hoax.