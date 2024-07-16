Donald Trump assassination attempt: Fact-checking some online rumours

Within hours of the shooting, an image surfaced online of a man dressed in a black sweatshirt, hat and black sunglasses. Social media posts said the man was “Antifa extremist” Mark Violets and that he was named by local police as the suspect in the assassination attempt.

However, the man in the photograph is Marco Violi, who had nothing to do with the shooting. Violi is an Italian sports writer who shares content on the Italian soccer team AS Roma.

In a statement emailed to Reuters and shared on his social media, Violi said he was in Rome and had awoken at 2 a.m. to numerous messages, adding that he “categorically denied any involvement in the situation.”

Violi was not the only individual to have been misidentified in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Viral posts also misidentified another man, Maxwell Yearick, as the shooter. In 2016, various media outlets reported that Yearick, who does not resemble Crooks, was arrested outside a Pittsburgh Trump rally after an altercation with police.