Donald Trump joins the TikTok video platform he once sought to ban

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has joined TikTok, the short video social media platform that is owned by China-based tech giant ByteDance and that he tried to ban as president, ahead of the U.S. elections in November.

Politico, which first reported the news, said he posted a launch video on his account on Saturday night. The video showed Trump greeting fans at an Ultimate Fighting Championship fight in Newark, New Jersey.

The account, President Donald J. Trump with the address @realdonaldtrump, had more than 450,000 followers by 0800 GMT.