Donald Trump says 'crooked' Joe Biden is 'not fit to serve'; son attacks Kamala Harris

Washington: Former president Donald Trump on Sunday reacted to Joe Biden ending his reelection bid, claiming the incumbent president is “certainly not fit to serve.”

Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the race to be the next president, following mounting pressure from Democrats after a faltering debate performance against Republican candidate Trump last month.

Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris, the current vice-president, to be the new Democratic nominee.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.

"All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump, 78, added, “We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”