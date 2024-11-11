Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Donald Trump to tap immigration hardliner Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy

Overnight, Trump announced that former US Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Tom Homan would be appointed "border czar" once he takes office on Jan. 20.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 16:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Trump was elected to a second term after promising to deport record numbers of immigrants in the United States illegally, an effort that is expected to draw resources from across the U.S. government but which critics say would be inhumane, costly and ineffective.

Overnight, Trump announced that former US Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Tom Homan would be appointed "border czar" once he takes office on Jan. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 16:41 IST
World newsDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us