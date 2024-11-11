Donald Trump to tap immigration hardliner Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Trump was elected to a second term after promising to deport record numbers of immigrants in the United States illegally, an effort that is expected to draw resources from across the U.S. government but which critics say would be inhumane, costly and ineffective.

Overnight, Trump announced that former US Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Tom Homan would be appointed "border czar" once he takes office on Jan. 20.