Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Don't look through narrow political prism': Pakistan roots for China's Belt and Road Initiative at SCO meet

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said efforts like China's Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a part of the larger project, should be expanded.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 10:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 10:59 IST
India NewsWorld newsPakistanSCO Summit

Follow us on :

Follow Us