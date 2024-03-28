Doxxing and hate speech: Transgenders in Bangladesh demand safety online

Transgender people in Bangladesh say social media platforms must do more to tackle hate speech, warning that an increase in transphobia online could threaten their safety in real life - and set back rights progress.

In the early days of blogs and platforms such as Facebook, trans Bangladeshis embraced the online space to connect with each other, said Shaikh Md. Mominul Islam, an activist who identifies as non-binary - neither a man or a woman.

But an increase more recently in anti-trans social media posts has alarmed trans rights advocates in the country.

"The digital space, which had earlier helped the gender diverse people find their voice, has now turned into a precarious place to be," Islam told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In a country where same-sex sexual activity is illegal, trans people and hijras - members of a traditional third-gender community - remain marginalised in Bangladesh despite being recognised by the state as a third gender in 2013.