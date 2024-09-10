Dubai princess launches perfume line 'Divorce' after announcing separation from husband

Dubai's Princess Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum who recently announced her separation from her husband has just launched a new line of perfume which she aptly titled as 'Divorce'.
According to a report by Times of India, ahead of the perfume's launch, the princess shared a teaser of the fragrance from her brand, Mahra M1, on her Instagram page.
The video montage showcases a sleek black bottle with words 'DIVORCE' engraved on them. The video also showcases broken glass, a black panther and black petals.
Fascinated by this reveal, users from around the world took Instagram to comment on the newest fragrance.
One user quipped, "Revenge could be better name but I loved this one too."
Another said, "I wonder how it smells like? Betrayal?"
In July, the daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced her separation from her husband- Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Radhis bin Mana Al Maktoum which caused a frenzy on the Internet.
She took to Instagram and posted a message saying, "As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”
The couple married in May last year and have a daughter who was born in May 2024. The couple unfollowed each other on social media aftr the After the announcement of the separation.
According to People.com, Shaikha Mahra is Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Zoe Grigorakos's daughter. She is also one of Sheikh's 26 kids.
Sheikh Mohammed is the ruler of Dubai and the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates.
Published 10 September 2024, 13:21 IST