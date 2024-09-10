Dubai princess launches perfume line 'Divorce' after announcing separation from husband

Dubai's Princess Shaikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum who recently announced her separation from her husband has just launched a new line of perfume which she aptly titled as 'Divorce'.

According to a report by Times of India, ahead of the perfume's launch, the princess shared a teaser of the fragrance from her brand, Mahra M1, on her Instagram page.

The video montage showcases a sleek black bottle with words 'DIVORCE' engraved on them. The video also showcases broken glass, a black panther and black petals.