Durov says French authorities should have complained to Telegram, not detained him

"If a country is unhappy with an Internet service, the established practice is to start a legal action against the service itself," he wrote.

"Using laws from the pre-smartphone era to charge a CEO with crimes committed by third parties on the platform he manages is a misguided approach."

Telegram, he said, was not perfect, but he denied any abuse associated with the app.

"But the claims in some media that Telegram is some sort of anarchic paradise are absolutely untrue," he wrote. "We take down millions of harmful posts and channels every day."

Durov, born in Russia but now a French national, was detained late last month in France amid an investigation into crimes related to child pornography, drug trafficking and fraudulent transactions associated with the app.