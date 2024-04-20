Ecuador president declares state of emergency over energy crisis

Quito: Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa declared a second state of emergency on Friday over an energy crisis that has already led to rationing in the South American country.

Noboa, who took office in November, had declared an energy emergency and instituted power cuts earlier this week, but the cuts will be suspended on Sunday for a referendum he looks set to win on a raft of security measures.

His first emergency declaration, in January, sought to tame surging crime by allowing more coordination between the military and police.