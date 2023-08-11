Eight-year-old boy killed as Russian missiles hit western Ukraine

Air Force Colonel Yuriy Ihnat suggested the attack had been aimed at Ukrainian pilots who were about to travel to the West to train to use F-16 fighter jets that Kyiv hopes will eventually be delivered.

"They (the pilots) will be trained on new equipment - the F-16 - and the enemy wanted to strike our young people, depriving us of the prospect of using the new Western equipment," he said on television.

In Kyiv's northern Obolon district, missile fragments crashed into the grounds of a children's hospital, damaged the roof of a house and also fell on a complex of country homes. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported no casualties.

Witnesses in the city centre said they heard two loud explosions, but could not tell where they were coming from.

"We should thank our air defence forces for shooting down the missiles," Mykhailo Shamanov, a city official, said on television shortly after the strike.