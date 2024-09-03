Elderly British Indian man dies after assault, 5 children arrested

“Were you in the area of Franklin Park or Bramble Way around 6.30 pm on Sunday night? Did you see the attack itself? From the description given, did you see the victim before the incident or possibly a group of young people leaving the area after? A scene preservation will remain in place at the park while our investigation progresses. Local officers are also in the area carrying out reassurance patrols and can speak to anyone in the local community who has concerns,” DI Matts added in her appeal for information.