Elon Musk calls antisemitic post on X the 'Actual Truth'

Last year, the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy organization, called on Musk to apologize after he deleted a controversial tweet that made a satirical comparison between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Adolf Hitler.

Earlier this year, Musk blamed the Anti-Defamation League for a slump in US advertising revenue on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

Ad sales are still down 60 per cent “primarily due to pressure on advertisers” mounted by the ADL, he said in September after the organization said reports of harassment and extremist content spiked after Musk took over the company.

At the time, Musk said he was “pro free speech” but against antisemitism “of any kind.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing last month that antisemitism is reaching “historic levels” in the US, CNN reported.

Musk didn’t respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.