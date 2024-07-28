Elon Musk shares manipulated Kamala Harris video, in seeming violation of X's policies

In August, the Federal Election Commission approved a rulemaking petition from watchdog group Public Citizen calling for the law to be amended to clarify that it "applies to deliberately deceptive Artificial Intelligence (AI) campaign advertisements." That amendment was supported by the Democratic National Committee, as well as 52 Democratic members of Congress, but it was opposed by the Republican National Committee, which said that it was "not a proper vehicle for addressing this complex issue" and argued that it could violate the First Amendment.