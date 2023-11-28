Elon Musk visits Israel amid backlash against his endorsement of antisemitic post

Since Musk's post, dozens of major brands including IBM, Apple and The Walt Disney Co. have paused their advertising campaigns on X, and the company, which Musk purchased in October last year for $44 billion, could lose as much as $75 million in advertising revenue by the end of the year. Other major companies, including Amazon, Coca-Cola and Microsoft, have also halted or are considering pausing their ads on the social network, according to internal documents.