Elon Musk withdraws lawsuit against OpenAI

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday moved to dismiss his lawsuit in California state court accusing ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman of abandoning the startup's original mission of developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

Attorneys for Musk asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, originally filed in February, without giving a reason for the move, according to a filing in San Francisco Superior Court.

A Superior Court judge there was prepared to hear OpenAI’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.