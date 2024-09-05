Elon Musk's X wins appeal to block part of California content moderation law

Elon Musk’s social media platform X won on Wednesday an appeal to partially block a California law requiring social media companies to publish their policies for combating disinformation, harassment, hate speech and extremism.

A three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco overturned a lower court judge's decision declining to pause enforcement of the new California law.

The law requires large social media companies to issue public reports describing their content moderation practices and to provide data on the number of objectionable posts and how they were addressed.

Musk sued last year to stop the law from taking effect, claiming it violated speech protections under the US Constitution’s First Amendment.