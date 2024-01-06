Emergency abortion dispute gets review by US Supreme Court

By Greg Stohr

The US Supreme Court agreed to consider whether hospitals can perform abortions in emergency situations even in states that have near-total bans.

The justices said they will hear arguments from Idaho officials who say the state should be allowed to fully enforce a law that bans all abortions, except when necessary to save the mother’s life.

The court, without explanation, said the law could take full effect in the meantime, blocking a trial judge’s order that had ensured hospitals could perform the procedure in medical emergencies.

The case marks one of the Supreme Court’s first abortion tests since its 2022 ruling overturned the constitutional right established in the 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling. The high court in its current term is already considering how available a widely used abortion pill will be, reviewing a ruling that would bar mail-order prescriptions and require in-person doctor visits.