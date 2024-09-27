Employee collapses in Thailand office after manager refused sick leave, dies

Amid the ongoing controversy over the death of a corporate employee working in at the Pune office of Ernst & Young (EY), allegedly due to work pressure, a case from Thailand has come to light wherein a 30-year-old worker collapsed and died after her manager refused to grant her a sick leave.

As per a report in the Bangkok Post, the employee who was working at an electronics plant went to work on September 13 after her sick leave got disapproved fearing that she might get fired, after which she collapsed on the ground within 20 minutes of working and died.

The woman, who went by the name 'May' was reportedly diagnosed with inflamed large intestines and had spent four days in the hospital. She had initially taken leave from September 5 to September 9 for which she presented a medical certificate.

However, even after going to the hospital, her condition did not improve, post which she asked her manager for an off citing her deteriorating health. In response, her manager asked her to come to work and submit a medical certificate.

After collapsing in the office, she was rushed for an emergency surgery, where she was pronounced dead.