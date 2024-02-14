Ensure transparent election process, respect will of people: White House on Pakistan polls

In response to a question, Jean-Pierre said, "We are proud to stand with like-minded democracies. As we consistently convey clearly both publicly and privately to the Pakistani government and across the Pakistani political spectrum, the need to respect the will of the Pakistani people and ensure a transparent election process is critical and it is obviously important."

Senator Chris Murphy -- chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism -- said in a statement that the people of Pakistan made their voices heard last week and added it is critical that the results reflect the will of the voters.