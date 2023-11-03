Eric Trump to face more tough questions in New York court about fraud

New York: Eric Trump is expected to face a second day of questions on the witness stand on Friday in a fraud trial that threatens to hobble the real-estate empire that vaulted his father Donald Trump to prominence.

The former US president's second son has insisted in sworn testimony in a New York court that he knew nothing about the financial estimates of apartment towers, golf courses and other assets that a judge has already ruled were fraudulently inflated to win favorable terms from lenders and insurers.

But emails and other evidence introduced at trial show he was involved in decisions about how to value those properties. He has said he does not recall those discussions or was only involved with them peripherally while he oversaw other aspects of the sprawling business.

Because Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Trump and his company fraudulently inflated asset values, the trial is largely about what penalty they should face.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is pressing for penalties of up to $250 million and a permanent ban on all three Trumps owning companies in their home state, among other restrictions.