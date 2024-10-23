EU urges BRICS countries to tell Putin to end Ukraine war

<p>The European Union on Wednesday urged countries attending the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, to ask President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow's war in Ukraine.</p><p>More than 20 leaders, including Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are attending the summit.</p><p>EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano condemned "Russia's misuse" of its chairmanship of the group, noting that there is an arrest warrant for the Russian leader.</p>.Putin calls for creation of BRICS grain exchange.<p>"We trust that all participants of the summit in Kazan will use this event to call on Putin once again to immmediately end the war against the Ukrainian people," he said.</p><p>The spokesperson also said the EU supports United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who is attending the summit.</p><p>"We trust that he will reinforce the call on Russia and on Putin to completely and unconditionally stop the brutal aggression against the Ukrainian people," he said.</p>