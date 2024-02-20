EU warns Israel against 'catastrophic' Rafah offensive

Borrell did not name the country that did not agree to the text but diplomats said Hungary blocked a similar statement a few days ago.

Israel is preparing to mount a ground invasion of Gaza's southernmost city, which it has called a last bastion of Hamas control after nearly five months of fighting,

Israel accuses Hamas fighters of hiding among civilians, something the militant group denies, and says "extraordinary measures" were being taken to avoid civilian casualties.

But Borrell said it would be impossible to prevent civilian deaths.

"We have to continue putting pressure on Israel to make them understand that there are so many people in the streets of Rafah, it will be impossible to avoid civilian casualties," he said.

"This, certainly, will be against the respect of humanitarian law."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also called on Israel to respect humanitarian law, but said that Israel had the "right to self-defence" as it was clear that Hamas fighters were still operating from Rafah.

"The most important thing would be that Hamas would lay down its weapons," she said while repeating her call for a "humanitarian ceasefire" to allow refugees to return to the

"Over a million people went to the south of Gaza because the IDF told them so. They can't just disappear in the sky."