European Commission urges G20 countries to set ambitious climate targets for 2030

Addressing the 'One Earth' session at the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi here, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised the urgency of addressing climate change, saying, "Climate change is man-made. So, it means we can fix it." She underscored the disproportionate impact of climate change, noting that G20 countries are responsible for a staggering 80 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while Africa, with less than 4 per cent of emissions, is among the most affected.