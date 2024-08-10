Ex-Twitter board member sues Elon Musk's X for $20 million in pay

A former Twitter board member, Omid Kordestani, sued the social media company owned by Elon Musk on Friday, claiming that the billionaire refused to cash out more than $20 million worth of shares.

Kordestani, who joined Twitter's board in 2015 and helped oversee the sale of the company to Musk in 2022, received most of his compensation in stock. But after Musk bought the company, now called X, he refused to pay Kordestani for those shares, the lawsuit said.

X "seeks to reap the benefits of Kordestani's seven years of service to Twitter without paying him for it," said the suit, which was filed in California Superior Court in San Francisco.