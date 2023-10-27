Explained | China's new patriotic education law

China's national legislature has passed the Patriotic Education Law, effective from January 1, 2024. The law is being viewed as part of President Xi Jinping's efforts to instill the Communist Party's line in the minds of citizens from a young age.

While it claims to promote patriotism, the law also raises questions about suppression of dissent and scepticism, labelled as "historical nihilism."

"Historical nihilism" is a phrase used in China to describe public doubt and scepticism over the Chinese Communist Party's description of past events. The law is being viewed as an attempt to solidify the Party's version of history and limit critical thinking.

The law outlines various responsibilities for government departments, schools, and families in promoting patriotic education, but its emphasis on "rational, inclusive, and open-minded" approaches seems at odds with its underlying authoritarian tendencies.