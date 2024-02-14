Explained | How bad is Pakistan's debt crisis and can the IMF save it?

How much debt is there?

Pakistan's debt-to-GDP ratio is already above 70 per cent and the IMF and credit ratings agencies estimate that the interest payments on its debt will soak up 50 per cent and 60 per cent of the government's revenues this year. That is the worst ratio of any sizable economy in the world.

Analyst firm Tellimer says the country's problem is primarily domestic debt, which comprises around 60 per cent of its debt stock and 85 per cent of its interest burden. Pakistan's external debt stock - denominated largely in dollars - is also heavily skewed towards bilateral and multilateral creditors, which comprise roughly 85 per cent of the total.

Bonded debt comprises just 8 per cent of the external debt stock and 3.4 per cent of its total public debt. That is dwarfed by the near 13 per cent of total debt that it owes to China which has lent to Pakistan money over the years for infrastructure projects and for other types of spending.