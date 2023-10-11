Explained | How Israel's 9/11 tests American grand strategy

This is different from the hawkish perspective that sees our rivals aligning and wants to rush ahead to 1941, fast-forwarding the 1930s, dismissing any caution or realpolitik as simple appeasement. Because each of our rivals alone is still weaker than us — Russia struggling to defeat Ukraine, Iran fearful of Saudi-Israeli cooperation, China busy alienating its neighbors — we can hope to find ways to restrain each of them short of annihilatory war. Because they are not fully unified, we can hope for divisions in their interests and their strategies. (In a similar way, if Iran feels pressured to distance itself from its Palestinian allies after these atrocities, good.) And because we are still the hegemon, we have a great deal to lose from aggressive actions that court chaos, as opposed to careful measures that stabilize our imperium’s peripheries.