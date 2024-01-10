Explained | How the Taiwan election works

Presidential candidates:

Three people are standing for president: current Vice President Lai Ching-te - also widely known by his English name William - from the DPP, New Taipei city Mayor Hou Yu-ih from the KMT, and former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je from the TPP.

Lai has almost consistently led opinion polls in the run-up to the vote. New polls have not been allowed to be published from January 3, in accordance with election law.

The new president takes office on May 20.

The presidential term is four years and a president can serve a maximum of two terms in a row.

Taiwan's president is commander-in-chief of the military, appoints the premier, who then forms a cabinet, and signs legislation into law.