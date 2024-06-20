Explained | Key points of landmark Russia-North Korea treaty

Seoul: North Korea's state media on Thursday unveiled the full text of a mutual defence pact signed a day ago by its leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Kim said would elevate bilateral ties to something akin to an "alliance".

Formally named "Treaty on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership", the pact takes effect upon ratification unless either side suspends it.

Here are some key points of the agreement:

- Develop a permanent partnership based on the principles of mutual respect for national sovereignty, non-aggression on territory, non-interference in internal affairs and equality, as well as other international legal principles.

- Aim for global strategic stability and a fair and equal new international order, and strengthen strategic and tactical cooperation.

- Activate communication channels without delay if either side faces a direct threat of potential armed aggression.

- Immediately provide military and other assistance using all available means if either side is in a state of war, in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter, which covers the individual or collective right of states to self-defence against armed attack.