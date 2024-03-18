Explained | Senegal's election: What is at stake for investors?

Senegal has about $4.2 billion of outstanding international bonds, two issued in euros and three in US dollars. For investors in those bonds, the current focus is on whether the presidential vote will be peaceful and fair.

"The market will be looking very clearly to understand whether or not the voters will be able to express their view in what is perceived to be a credible way," said Yvette Babb, a portfolio manager at William Blair Investment Management.

Babb said there was no clear consensus among bond investors as to who would prevail among the 19 presidential candidates, of whom one would have to get more than half of the votes to avoid a second-round run-off vote.

"If you look at the market pricing, it is in my view mainly about the process and not necessarily about the outcome," she said. "The market is most certainly first focused on just getting this behind us."

What about economic politics?