Explained | South China Sea: Why are China and Philippines tensions heating up?

Manila: An escalating diplomatic row and recent maritime run-ins between China and the Philippines have made the highly strategic South China Sea a flashpoint.

WHAT ARE THE FLASHPOINTS?

Central to recent standoffs between the Philippines and China are two hotly contested features located inside Manila's 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone, but which Beijing claims as its own.

China uses the so-called nine-dash line that takes in about 90 per cent of the South China Sea to assert its claim to sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal, a submerged reef coveted for its bountiful fish stocks, and the Second Thomas Shoal, home to a small contingent of Filipino sailors living aboard a rusty warship that Manila intentionally grounded in 1999 to further its territorial claims.

WHY ARE THINGS HEATING UP?

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague ruled in 2016 that Beijing's expansive claims via its nine-dash line had no basis under international law, handing the Philippines a landmark victory. But that has not stopped China, which rejects the ruling, from being more assertive.

Beijing has deployed hundreds of coastguard vessels to patrol those areas, alarming the Philippines, rival claimants and other states operating in the South China Sea, including the United States, which is wary about China's growing military power and territorial ambition.