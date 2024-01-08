Explained | Tensions in India-Maldives relations in recent times

India's relations with the Maldives, already on choppy waters, nosedived after three deputy ministers of the island nation made disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Lakshadweep, promoting it as a tourist hotspot.

The Maldives government distanced itself from the comment and suspended three deputy ministers but the diplomatic row continues. Both India and Maldives have summoned the envoys to each other's nations in a tit-for-tat move.