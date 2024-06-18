Explained | Thai court cases that could unleash political crisis

Bangkok: Thailand weathered a critical day of court cases on Tuesday, including those involving the fate of the prime minister and the main opposition, dodging an immediate political crisis in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

Four cases before the courts involved the country's most powerful politicians: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, former prime leader Thaksin Shinawatra, the popular opposition Move Forward party and upper-house lawmakers.

For decades, Thailand's politics has been shaped by a struggle between its conservative-royalist establishment, supported by the military, and populist parties such as those backed by Thaksin and the current opposition Move Forward party.

"These cases highlight the fragility and complexity of Thailand's political climate," ANZ Research said in a note. "On the economic front, the immediate concerns are the potential for disruptive protests and delays to fiscal policy implementation."

How is the Prime Minister involved?

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, a political novice who took office last August, has been accused by a group of conservative senators of breaching the constitution when he appointed a former lawyer with a conviction record to his cabinet.