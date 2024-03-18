Explained | What are the top challenges facing Putin in new six-year term?

London: Vladimir Putin has won six more years in the Kremlin with a landslide victory in an election where he faced no serious competition. Looking ahead, he faces important challenges.

UKRAINE WAR

Challenge: whether to escalate now and when to stop.

Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine, barely changed since late 2022. Putin has not defined territorial goals but his ally Dmitry Medvedev said last month that Russia aimed to bite off much more of Ukraine, including Odesa and eventually Kyiv. - Putin could just let the war grind on, calculating that time is on his side and awaiting the outcome of the U.S. election in November. Russia made its first advance in nine months by capturing the town of Avdiivka in February and Putin has said it will press further. Ukraine is running low on ammunition as a big U.S. aid package has been held up in Congress, and Russia has been encouraged by signs of discord and faltering resolve in the West.

Putin could escalate by embarking on a new military mobilisation, on top of the call-up of 300,000 men he ordered in September 2022. But that first wave was chaotic and unpopular, prompting hundreds of thousands of Russians to flee abroad. The Kremlin has repeatedly said there is no need for a repeat. - Putin could seek a negotiated outcome. Russia has said this would have to be on its terms, leaving it in control of captured Ukrainian territory, which Kyiv has said it will never accept. Reuters exclusively reported last month that Putin had signalled to Washington that he was ready to agree a ceasefire that would freeze the war at current lines. Washington rejected this after contacts between intermediaries.

TRADE AND ENERGY

Challenge: re-routing trade to blunt Western sanctions

Russia has lost most of its lucrative European energy market because of sanctions and the blowing-up of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Progress on three major projects will be a gauge of his success in pivoting Russian trade eastwards: - A new "gas hub" in Turkey to enable Russia to reroute its gas exports - A new pipeline, the Power of Siberia 2, to bring another 50 billion cubic metres a year of Russian gas to China via Mongolia - An expansion of the Northern Sea Route, made possible by the melting of Arctic sea ice, to link Murmansk near Russia's border with Norway to the Bering Strait near Alaska.