Explained | What challenges await Britain's next Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Britain's next prime minister, Keir Starmer, wants to focus on long-term growth, but as he gets to grips with that challenge his first few months are packed with tough decisions.

Foreign affairs:

US relations—Starmer has said he will "deal with whoever is the president", saying the relationship between Britain and the US is "above the individuals".

Starmer is expected to attend a NATO Summit in the US on July 9-11.

Relations with Europe—Starmer has ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union but his party has said it is still possible to remove some trade barriers with bloc, to help smaller companies that have struggled with higher costs and paperwork.

Labour wants to seek a veterinary agreement that would reduce border checks on animal products, a hindrance for British farmers and importers, and mutual recognition of certain professional qualifications.

Ukraine—Britain is due to give Ukraine 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) worth of military aid this year and the country is expected to continue to need support in the years to come. In its party manifesto, Labour said: "With Labour, the UK's military, financial, diplomatic and political support for Ukraine will remain steadfast."

Gaza—Starmer has said he wants to recognise a Palestinian state, but added that such a move would need to come at the right time in a peace process.

"We are committed to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state," Labour said in its manifesto.

China—Britain summoned China's ambassador earlier this year to say cyberattacks and reports of espionage links were not acceptable. The Labour Party has said it will bring a long term and strategic approach to managing relations with China.