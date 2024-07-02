Explained | What the US Supreme Court’s immunity decision means for Trump

A legal system that has dealt Donald Trump painful blows over the past six months has just granted him one of the most significant pieces of good news he has received since his campaign began.

The US Supreme Court, whose conservative supermajority was cemented by Trump’s nominations, ruled Monday that the former president is partly shielded from prosecution as he tries to fend off an indictment from special counsel Jack Smith in connection with Trump’s efforts to thwart the transfer of power after the 2020 election.

The broad contours of the ruling— that presidents would be entitled to substantial protection for official acts— had been expected by political and court watchers for months. Nonetheless, Trump trumpeted it as a victory.

“Big win for our constitution and democracy. Proud to be an American!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in all capital letters.