Explained | What you need to know about China's $1.4 trillion debt package?

Authorities increased the amount of debt local governments are allowed to raise through special bonds by 6 trillion yuan ($836 billion) over the next three years.

This raises their special bond quota to 35.52 trillion yuan, and their overall debt ceiling to 52.79 trillion. China's local government debt under official quotas was at 40.74 trillion yuan at the end of 2023, finance ministry data show.

The new funds will help repay debt accumulated through local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), which Beijing refers to as "hidden debt", given that local administrations used them to circumvent the official debt limits.

Additionally, local governments will be allowed to use 800 billion yuan per year for the next five years in debt issuance already approved by Beijing, also for paying back the loans, bonds and shadow credits of LGFVs.

Beijing said local officials responsible for reckless borrowing would be investigated and held accountable and that China will speed up LGFV reforms to better control debt.