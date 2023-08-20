Explained | What Russia's Luna-25 Moon mission failure means

Russia's first moonshot in nearly half a century has failed after its Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the Moon.

Following are details about the mission and what its failure is likely to mean.

Luna-25

It was Russia's first Moon mission since the Soviet Union's Luna-24 returned with samples from the Moon in 1976.

A Soyuz 2.1 rocket carrying the Luna-25 craft blasted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome, 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow, at 2:11 a.m. Moscow time on Aug. 11.

The lander was boosted out of Earth's orbit toward the Moon a little over an hour later. It entered the Moon's orbit on Aug. 16 and was due to attempt a soft landing on Monday.