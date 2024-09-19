Explained | What's at stake in Austrian parliamentary election?

Higher living costs and stricter immigration rules have been the main issues, with security creeping in since police last month foiled a plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in which three of the suspects are teenage sons of immigrant families.

Widespread flooding in August and September has pushed climate change onto the agenda.

Polling at 27-29 per cent, the Islam-critical FPO has for months led by about three points from the ruling conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP), with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPO) third on around 21 per cent.

Pursuing an "Austria First" agenda, the FPO backs so-called "remigration", or returning people to countries their families originally came from - especially for law-breakers. The SPO is more liberal but still wants a redistribution of asylum-seekers that burdens Austria less.

Though easing, Austria's headline inflation has for nearly two years been stuck above the European Union average, while growth has been below average. Austria depends heavily on Russian gas and is under mounting pressure to kick that habit.