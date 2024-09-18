Explained | Which Hezbollah and Hamas leaders have been assassinated?

Fuad Shukr: An Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital on July 30 killed Hezbollah's top commander Fuad Shukr, identified by the Israeli military as the right-hand man of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Shukr was one of Hezbollah's leading military figures since it was established by Iran's Revolutionary Guards more than four decades ago.

The United States imposed sanctions on Shukr in 2015 and accused him of playing a central role in the 1983 bombing of the US Marine barracks in Beirut, which killed 241 US military personnel.