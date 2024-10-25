Explained | Who are North Korea's military partners around the world?

North Korea sent more than 1,000 soldiers to North Vietnam between 1966 and 1972, including hundreds of pilots who flew MiG-17s in combat, according to a book published in 2017 by the South Korean defence ministry's Institute for Military History.

The North's air force shot down at least 26 U.S. planes and lost 14 of its own personnel from 1967 to 1969, a retired Vietnamese air force official told the country's People's Police newspaper.

Another team of North Korean psychological warfare specialists was also deployed to support North Vietnam's propaganda and abduction operations targeting South Korean troops in South Vietnam, while dozens of Vietnamese guerrillas were trained in North Korea, the South Korean book said.

But relations have cooled since Vietnam began embracing the West, launching political and economic reforms in the late 1980s and establishing diplomatic ties with South Korea in 1992.