Explained | Why does western Nepal face threat of bigger earthquake?

“Western Nepal is under the threat of bigger earthquakes,” Koirala says and adds, “There has not been a big earthquake in Western Nepal for the last 520 years. So a lot of energy has been accumulated and earthquakes are the only medium to release that energy.” “From Gorkha (district) in western Nepal to Dehradun of India, lots of energy has been accumulated due to the tectonic movement. Therefore, small or big earthquakes are taking place in these areas to release the energy, which is normal,” Koirala said.