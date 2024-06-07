Explained | Why the few big AI players worry US antitrust regulators

New York: US antitrust enforcers are digging into Big Tech's role in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, exploring whether business practices by entrenched players stifle competition in the burgeoning space.

The US Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have moved to divvy up the biggest players in the industry, a step that puts Nvidia, OpenAI and Microsoft closer to potential investigations. Here are some of the AI issues regulators are concerned about: