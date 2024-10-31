Explained | Why we may not know the winner of the US presidential election on November 5

Early in-person voting is popular in Georgia, where officials expect 65 per cent to 70 per cent of ballots to be cast at early poll locations. Absentee or mail ballots, which may comprise around 5 per cent of the vote, can be processed - which includes steps such as verifying signatures - starting two weeks before the election, though workers must wait until Election Day to begin counting them.

All early votes – in-person and mail – must be counted and reported by 8 pm ET (0000 GMT) on election night, according to state law, which could create a "blue mirage" in Harris' favor at first. Officials are aiming to have all votes, including those from Election Day, tallied by midnight.

Ballots from overseas and military voters will be accepted up to three days after the election if postmarked by Nov. 5. There were more than 21,000 such ballots requested, so an extremely close election might not be resolved until those votes are tabulated.